YEREVAN Captain Daniel Agger scored a second-half penalty as Denmark kept alive their slim World Cup hopes with a 1-0 win over Armenia in their Group B qualifying match in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Agger converted from the spot in the 73rd minute after Denmark forward Viktor Fischer, who had been on the field for only six minutes, was brought down in the area by a two-footed challenge from Varazdat Haroyan.

Denmark had struggled to create any chances in the first hour and almost fell behind midway through the second half when an Armenia corner bounced awkwardly off Christian Eriksen before rebounding off the Danish crossbar.

The win lifted Denmark to second in Group B with 12 points.

They could find themselves back outside the top two later in the day, however, with group leaders Italy hosting Czech Republic and Bulgaria, currently third with 10 points, away at bottom-placed Malta.

