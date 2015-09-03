PERTH Australia thrashed Bangladesh 5-0 in their World Cup qualifier on Thursday, exposing the wide gulf amongst Asian nations as they maintained their unbeaten start on the long road to Russia.

Despite being without their regular captain Mile Jedinak and sticking his replacement Tim Cahill on the bench, the Socceroos were untroubled against their opponents, ranked 173rd in the world.

The Socceroos needed just six minutes to open the scoring, with Mathew Leckie netting, then two more minutes to get their second, courtesy of midfielder Tom Rogic, who was making his first international appearance in more than a year.

Rogic scored again in the 20th minute then Nathan Burns made 4-0 inside the first half hour, before the reigning Asian champions took their foot off the peddle.

Australia scored just once in the second half, a spectacular long-range shot from Aaron Mooy in the 61st minute.

Australian teams rarely show any mercy against their opponents but the Socceroos head coach Ange Postecoglou said he was pleased his players showed some restraint and stuck to their game plan even when it was obvious Bangladesh were outclassed.

"It could have been easy to go out there and try and get some cheap goals and do things on an individual basis," Postecoglou said.

"We had a physical advantage, we could have used that to win the game. "It just shows the players are really focused on what we're trying to do and what the team is trying to be.

"While there were easier avenues out there for them they preferred to do things our way which I think is a good lesson."

Australia's next match is away to Tajikistan on Tuesday while Bangladesh are home to Jordan.

(Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore. Editing by Patrick Johnston)