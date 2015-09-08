Australia's Tim Cahill celebrates after his team's first goal against UAE during their Asian Cup semi-final soccer match at the Newcastle Stadium in Newcastle January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia's stand-in captain Tim Cahill scored two late goals to seal a 3-0 win for the Socceroos in their World Cup qualifier against Tajikistan in Dushanbe on Tuesday.

The reigning Asian champions maintained their perfect start to the qualifying campaign to remain at the top of the Group B standings with their third win in as many matches.

But they had to work much harder than expected against a stubborn Tajikistan team, ranked 158th in the world, that kept the visitors scoreless in the first half.

Australia's head coach Ange Postecoglou made three changes from the side that smashed Bangladesh 5-0 last week, including bringing in Cahill, who took over as skipper for the injured Mile Jedinak, but the Socceroos struggled to settle into a rhythm.

Aaron Mooy hit the crossbar five minutes into the second half and it was not until the 57th minute that the Australians finally scored, with Mark Milligan combining with Mooy to break the deadlock.

Cahill, already Australia's all-time leading scorer, made the result safe with his 40th international goal in the 73rd minute before completing a brace with a header into the top corner in stoppage time.

Australia lead the Group B standings with nine points from three matches, followed by Jordan (seven), Kyrgyzstan (four), then Tajikistan and Bangladesh with one apiece.

(Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Toby Davis)