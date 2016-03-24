Tom Rogic and Nathan Burns both scored twice as Australia remained on course for a fourth successive World Cup appearance with a 7-0 thrashing of Tajikistan in front of 35,439 fans at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

Skipper Mile Jedinak and Mark Milligan scored penalties either side of halftime with Massimo Luongo also finding the target to put the Asian champions five points clear at the top of Group B in the second round of Asian qualifying.

Second-placed Jordan face Bangladesh in Amman later on Thursday, however, so who finishes top of the group, which guarantees a place in the decisive third round of qualifying, is likely to be decided when the Jordanians take on Australia in Sydney next Tuesday.Debutant forward Apostolos Giannou had a role in both of the first two Australia goals, laying the ball off for Luongo to drill a shot home from the edge of the area in the second minute and earning the penalty which Jedinak converted 10 minutes later.

Australia dominated possession for the rest of the half but, with their all time leading scorer Tim Cahill watching on from the bench, failed to convert pressure into shots on goal.

Tajikistan, 83 places lower than their hosts in the FIFArankings, struggled to get out of their half and it was not until the 27th minute that Nuriddin Davronov mustered up their first shot, his long range effort nearly hitting the corner flag.

Milligan took over as captain when Jedinak was substituted at the break and he stepped up to take the penalty when Giannou was again upended inside the box 12 minutes after the restart.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy beat three defenders down the right in the 67th minute to give Burns a simple finish soon before Celtic attacking midfielder Rogic struck twice in three minutes to bring up the number “6” on the famous old cricket scoreboard.

The woodwork saved Tajikistan from any further humiliation until FC Tokyo striker Burns grabbed his second with a far-post header three minutes from time.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Pritha Sarkar)