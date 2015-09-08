The tiny Pacific nation of Guam held Oman to a goalless draw in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, rekindling their fairytale start to the Asian qualifying competition.

Guam showed no signs of letdown after their 6-0 thrashing away to Iran last week as they maintained their unbeaten run at home against the more fancied Oman team.

The two teams are now tied at the top of the Asian Group D standings with seven points each, although Oman has a game in hand.

Guam, with a population of little more than 170,000, had never won a World Cup qualifier before this year with their first and last attempt to qualify for a major tournament ending in a 19-0 loss to Iran in 2000, followed two days later by a 16-0 defeat by Tajikistan.

But under the guidance of English coach Gary White, Guam have recorded wins over Turkmenistan and India and now drawn with Oman.

(Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)