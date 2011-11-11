SINGAPORE Japan, Uzbekistan and Jordan became the first sides through to the fourth round of Asian qualifying for the World Cup on Friday but Australia will have to wait to join them after suffering a surprise 1-0 loss to Oman.

South Korea also edged towards one of the 10 places in the fourth round when they won 2-0 away at United Arab Emirates while Saudi Arabia recorded a much-needed 3-0 home win over Thailand to get their campaign back on track.

Late goals by Lee Keun-ho and captain Park Chu-young left the Koreans in a position to advance from Group B on Tuesday if they beat lowly Lebanon.

Earlier in Dushanbe, Japan thrashed Tajikistan 4-0 before Uzbekistan beat North Korea 1-0 at home to send the duo through from Group C with 10 points from four matches.

In the fourth round the 10 teams will be split in to two groups of five with the top two from each guaranteed a place at the 2014 finals in Brazil.

Jordan will be one of the sides looking forward to the fourth round draw after they booked their place with a 2-0 home win over Singapore to maintain their 100 percent record in Group A. They look set to be joined by former Asian champions Iraq who beat China 1-0 for the second time in a month to leave the world's most populous country on the brink of failure.

Iraqi skipper Younus Mahmood was again the thorn in the side of Jose Antonio Camacho's side as he grabbed a second-half winner for the 'home side' in the Group A match played in Qatar because of security fears.

Asian Cup runners-up Australia could have been first through from Group D but they stuttered to their first defeat of the campaign in Muscat despite enjoying long spells of possession.

Oman forward Amad Al Hosni scored the only goal of the game as the Socceroos produced a disappointing display, reverting to long ball tactics as they chased the game following the 18th minute strike.

"We definitely didn't play the way we normally play," Australia coach Holger Osieck told Fox Sports.

"We lost a game which we normally shouldn't lose against an opponent who is definitely inferior to us."

Australia still lead their group on nine points ahead of the Saudis (five) with the Socceroos playing third-placed Thailand (four) in Bangkok on Tuesday when victory will seal a fourth round berth. Oman remain last on four points.

Three-times Asian champions Iran remain top of Group E but only after a stoppage time equaliser by Mojtaba Jabari grabbed them a 1-1 draw in Bahrain on Friday.

Qatar are level with Iran on eight points from four matches after they eased past Indonesia 4-0 in Doha with former Asian Player of the Year Ibrahim Khalfan scoring twice.

The 2022 World Cup hosts face Bahrain at the air-conditioned Al Sadd stadium in Doha on Tuesday in a match which will have a big say in who will reach the fourth round from the group.

Lebanon, the lowest FIFA ranked side still in the competition at 146th, produced another surprise result by winning 1-0 in Kuwait to move into second in Group B.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)