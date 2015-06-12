TOKYO Japan will be without the injured duo of Kengo Kawamata and Hiroshi Kiyotake in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Singapore, local media reported on Friday.

Nagoya Grampus striker Kawamata has pulled out with a bruised thigh after sustaining the injury in a J-League clash last weekend, Kyodo news agency reported.

Hannover have announced their midfielder Kiyotake will undergo a surgery to repair a broken right metatarsal which rules him out of action for several weeks.

"It is real shame that I have to leave the team now," Kiyotake said in a statement issued by Japan Football Association (JFA).

Japan, who beat Iraq 4-0 in a friendly on Thursday, begin their qualifying campaign in the second round with the Group E match against Singapore in Saitama.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)