Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic has admitted he struggled to put together a squad for Thursday's 2018 World Cup qualifier against United Arab Emirates, with most of his players either rusty or fatigued.

The four-times Asian champions topped their group in the previous round of qualifiers for the tournament in Russia and are favourites to book an automatic spot from Group B, which has Australia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Thailand as the other teams.

The Emiratis have come into Thursday's home match with ample preparation, holding camps in China and Spain, while the hosts started their camp for the match only on Sunday.

Hertha Berlin striker Genki Haraguchi and Sevilla midfielder Hiroshi Kiyotake only arrived in Japan on Tuesday.

"They (UAE) have had two months to prepare and we have only had a couple of days but that doesn't mean we are not fired up," Halilhodzic told reporters at Saitama Stadium on Wednesday.

"Haraguchi and Kiyotake have slept well and are rested but it is a difficult situation and we will have to see how they are tomorrow."

While the Europe-based players for the Samurai Blues have hardly had any playing time, their domestic players are struggling with injuries and fatigue.

"Lots of players that are playing in Europe have only just started their season and unfortunately not all of them started for their teams," the coach said. "I had a hard time trying to come up with this squad.

"It is really hot in Japan now (in midseason) and the domestic-based players have fatigue and some players have taken knocks. But ... I am sure the players will be ready. It is not going to be easy but we have the quality and experience."

Japan lost to the UAE in last year's Asian Cup quarter-finals in a penalty shootout. They were also held to a goalless draw in the first match of the second round of qualifiers by lowly Singapore but then went on to win their next seven games.

"We have seen what happened against Singapore and know that anything can happen in football and that is why it is an interesting sport," said Halilhodzic.

"We want to win this game and the game against Thailand (on Sept. 6). We know that it is not going to be easy and that neither of these teams is going to give us any presents. We have to go and get wins.

"UAE are a good team but we are well prepared off the pitch. We have watched video footage of them and analysed them, so we know their strengths and shortcomings."

