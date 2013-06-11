MELBOURNE Australia have found their best starting 11, coach Holger Osieck said after their 4-0 trouncing of Jordan on Tuesday put them on the brink of a third successive World Cup football finals.

The win at Melbourne's Docklands Stadium put the Socceroos in second place in Asia's qualifying Group B and another victory, at home against Iraq in Sydney next week, would secure a direct path into next year's finals in Brazil.

German Osieck, under huge pressure after a stuttering campaign in the final phase of qualifying, breathed more easily after the lineup that held Japan to a draw in Saitama last week shifted up a gear to dismantle Jordan.

"I was convinced that the 11 that started in Japan were at that moment the best we have right now and their performance proved me right," Osieck told reporters. "And tonight again, we saw the proof of it.

"We never in the entire campaign started the same 11 in consecutive games. I always had to shift and I always had to install other players, because of injury, because of a lack of form, because of suspension.

"There was always a matter of changes and right now I'm in the very fortunate position that I don't have to worry about that.

"That is good, they grow together now as a team. The only thing I can refer to is when we played in the (2011) Asian Cup. We had consistency there because we were together for a longer period."

While an ageing defence led by 35-year-old captain Lucas Neill casts doubt on how far Australia could progress in Brazil should they qualify, most of the 43,000 fans at the heaving stadium would have taken heart from the polished display up front by the Socceroos' next generation.

Man-of-the-match Robbie Kruse, 24, scored his team's third goal and laid on two more in his best match for the Socceroos, cutting up the Jordanian defence on the right wing.

He was ably supported on the other wing by 21-year-old Tommy Oar, who created the Socceroos' only goal against Japan last week and played a part in the opening goal by midfielder Mark Bresciano.

Kruse's second-half goal was a sign of the talent Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have invested in, as he turned a defender inside out on the edge of the area before slamming home.

"Even coming into the (training) camp, I've been feeling fairly confident," Kruse told reporters. "I've had a good year in the Bundesliga, sealed a dream move to Leverkusen, so it's hopefully reflected in my performance."

With Australia's media certain to revel in the performance, Osieck tried to head off the hype in the leadup to the Iraq match and revealed that he had admonished Kruse on the sidelines for not working harder to run back in defence.

"I don't know what will be carried to the team from outside but within our group it's perfectly clear that we still have to be on our toes, the focus has to be on," Osieck said.

"Tonight is definitely no time for celebration. I don't want to hear of any new-born heroes tonight, that is definitely not the appropriate time."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)