Australia coach Holger Osieck apologised on Wednesday after saying "women should shut up in public" following the Socceroos' World Cup qualifying victory over Jordan in Melbourne.

Osieck made the comment prior to starting his post-match news conference after the 4-0 win on Tuesday, with the German adding "I'm going to be the darling of all Australian wives" after discovering the cameras were already rolling.

On Wednesday, aware of the furore his remarks had caused, Osieck apologised before departing for Sydney where Australia play their final qualifier at home to Iraq on Tuesday.

"I got information it created waves. That was not the intent. To everyone offended, I sincerely apologise," the German was quoted as saying by SBS.

"It was off the record and... a complete misunderstanding... it was more meant as a joke. There was no seriousness in it.

"We shouldn't take any remark (like this) literally."

Osieck was told where to sit for the news conference by an official leading to the former Canada coach to say "you push me around like my wife."

Osieck, 64, then offered a phrase in Latin which he translated as "women should shut up in public" which drew groans from journalists.

"I say it to my wife at home, it's a private one," the German added, before the official attempted to start the news conference.

The comments overshadowed a dominant display by his side who recorded their biggest win of the campaign to set themselves up for a third consecutive World Cup finals appearance.

Australia face a fight with Oman for the final automatic place in Group B of Asia qualifying with the Socceroos just needing to match Oman's result away to Jordan next week to book a berth in Brazil.

