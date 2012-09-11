Germany's Thomas Mueller and Mesut Oezil fight for the ball with Austria's Veli Kavlak and Andreas Ivanschitz (L-R) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Vienna, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA Germany survived a torrid first half against neighbours Austria before Marco Reus and Mesut Ozil scored either side of halftime to give them a 2-1 win in their 2014 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Germans clung on for three points and only won after Marko Arnautovic missed a great chance for the hosts in the 87th minute.

Reus burst down the left, cut inside Gyorgy Garics and buried a low shot past Robert Almer three minutes before the break after the feisty hosts, fielding nine Bundesliga-based players, had looked capable of producing an upset.

Ozil, scorer of two goals in the 3-0 win over Faroe Islands on Friday, converted a penalty after Veli Kavlak recklessly clattered into Thomas Mueller.

Austria, playing their opening match in Group C, refused to lie down and Zlatko Junuzovic pulled one back in the 57th minute, turning in the ball in after Arnautovic forced his way to the byline and sent a low cross into the goalmouth.

It was Germany's eighth successive win against their neighbours who have not qualified for the World Cup since 1998 and left them with six points from two games.

Holger Badstuber rescued Germany after only four minutes with a last-ditch tackle to foil Martin Harnik after he had a clear run on goal.

Harnik and Andreas Ivanschitz also sent long range shots fizzing wide of the goal as Austria's unrefined and aggressive approach unnerved the visitors until Reus opened the scoring.

Germany's quickfire goals appeared to put them in control, only for Junuzovic to rattle them again, and they spent the last half hour uneasily on the back foot.

They were spared when Arnautovic somehow missed after Jakob Jantscher laid the ball into the goalmouth.

