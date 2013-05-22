England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
Marko Arnautovic, banned by his club Werder Bremen for the last three weeks of the season after he was caught speeding on a German motorway, has been included in Austria's squad for the World Cup qualifier against Sweden.
"He has been punished for his misdemeanour in Bremen," Austria coach Marcel Koller told reporters. "But I need my best players and I do not want to do without his footballing qualities."
Arnautovic, who has had previous disciplinary problems for club and country, and team mate Eljero Elia were stopped for speeding in separate cars and their behaviour prompted the police to call for back-up.
The Dutchman has also been banned by Bremen.
Austria, Sweden and Ireland are level on eight points and battling to finish second in European Group C behind leaders Germany, who appear set to coast home in first place.
Sweden have played a game less than their two rivals. They visit Austria on June 7.
CARDIFF Referee Wayne Barnes played a key role in another Irish defeat in the Six Nations rugby championship but this time there were no complaints from Ireland coach Joe Schmidt about his handling of the match following Wales' 22-9 win on Friday.
Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath became the most successful left-arm spinner in test cricket on Saturday, claiming six for 59 to bowl his team to an emphatic 259-run victory against Bangladesh in the first test at the Galle International Stadium.