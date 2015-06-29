ZURICH Barbados have been knocked out of the World Cup qualifying competition after fielding an ineligible player in a match against Aruba, FIFA said on Monday.

Barbados forfeited the game, which they won 1-0, because they played goal-scorer Hadan Holligan when he should have been serving an automatic one-match suspension for accumulation of yellow cards.

FIFA awarded Aruba a 3-0 win in the second leg of the CONCACAF qualifying second-round tie, putting them through 3-2 on aggregate.

Barbados, who have never qualified for the World Cup, were also fined 6,000 Swiss francs ($6,460).

"The sanction will have immediate effect and as a consequence Aruba will now qualify for the next round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifiers," FIFA said.

