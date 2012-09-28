Cahill warns against complacency for title-chasing Chelsea
Gary Cahill believes the Premier League title is now within Chelsea's reach but warned his team mates against complacency after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the weekend.
MINSK Belarus will more than triple bonuses to their players if they beat world and European champions Spain in next month's World Cup qualifier, the country's football federation (BFF) said on Friday.
"Each player will receive a $10,000 bonus," BFF first vice-president Sergei Safaryan told a news conference. In case of a draw the players will also be rewarded, Safaryan said.
Belarus, who are bottom of Group I after losing their first two qualifiers to Georgia and France, host Spain in Minsk on October 12. The Spaniards won their only match so far, beating Georgia 1-0 in Tbilisi last month.
Usually the Belarus players receive $3,000 for winning a competitive match.
(Reporting by Ruslan Batenkov; writing by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows)
MONACO Doping concerns have "challenged", if not "tarnished", cycling, British great Chris Hoy said on Tuesday, but he is confident a new generation, possibly including his own son, will not be discouraged from taking to the saddle.
LONDON Relegation-threatened Hull City have been charged with failing to control their players in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal, the FA said on Tuesday.