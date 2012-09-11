Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (L) heads the ball past Croatia's Luka Modric (R) during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Belgium recovered from conceding an early goal but failed to capitalise on their second-half dominance in a 1-1 draw with Croatia in an open and fluid World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday.

The home side, narrow bookmakers' favourites to win Group A despite their lowly 40th world ranking, fell a goal behind in the sixth minute, equalising on the stroke of halftime before neat footwork created chances but not goals.

Croatia's Ivan Perisic drove in an easy opener when Vincent Kompany failed to fully clear Darijo Srna's cross.

Belgium's Guillaume Gillet, the sole home starter still playing for a Belgian club, thundered in an equaliser from a half-cleared corner in the final play of the first half.

Belgium talked before the match of shutting down Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, but it was wingers Srna and Perisic and the imposing Mario Mandzukic in the centre who threatened most.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Ed Osmond)