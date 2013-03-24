Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BRUSSELS Belgium captain Vincent Kompany is fit again and should start the World Cup qualifier against Macedonia on Tuesday, Belgium coach Marc Wilmots said on Sunday.
Wilmots said Kompany, who has been out for two months with a calf injury, had now trained for three days in a row without problems.
"I can't say what is going to happen tomorrow, but I expect him to be 100 percent fit," Wilmots told a news conference.
"If he is able to train well on Monday, he will start on Tuesday. I first want to see that he is 100 percent. He is the captain and he's ready."
Belgium beat Macedonia 2-0 in Skopje on Friday to stay top of Group A on goal difference from Croatia, but were unconvincing in victory.
"We want to take Macedonia by the throat straightaway on Tuesday. We need to be fast and mobile. That is the way to beat them," Wilmots said.
SINGAPORE Former world number one Park In-bee wielded a red-hot putter on her way to a tournament-record eight-under 64 that catapulted the Korean to a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions on Sunday.
LAHORE, Pakistan Pakistan tightened security in the city of Lahore ahead of a hugely anticipated final of its domestic cricket league on Sunday, pushing ahead with a rare high-profile match despite a recent spike in Islamist violence.