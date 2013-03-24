BRUSSELS Belgium captain Vincent Kompany is fit again and should start the World Cup qualifier against Macedonia on Tuesday, Belgium coach Marc Wilmots said on Sunday.

Wilmots said Kompany, who has been out for two months with a calf injury, had now trained for three days in a row without problems.

"I can't say what is going to happen tomorrow, but I expect him to be 100 percent fit," Wilmots told a news conference.

"If he is able to train well on Monday, he will start on Tuesday. I first want to see that he is 100 percent. He is the captain and he's ready."

Belgium beat Macedonia 2-0 in Skopje on Friday to stay top of Group A on goal difference from Croatia, but were unconvincing in victory.

"We want to take Macedonia by the throat straightaway on Tuesday. We need to be fast and mobile. That is the way to beat them," Wilmots said.

