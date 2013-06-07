Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (L) scores against Serbia during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (C) scores against Serbia during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (C) celebrates after scoring against Serbia during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Serbia's coach Sinisa Mihajlovic reacts during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Belgium at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (C) celebrates with teammates after defeating Serbia in their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgium's players celebrate after defeating Serbia in their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS Belgium beat Serbia 2-1 in a hard-fought match to move three points clear at the top of World Cup qualifying Group A and guarantee at least a playoff place on Friday.

The victory was secured with two headed goals, Kevin De Bruyne scoring from a Jan Vertonghen cross in the 13th minute and Marouane Fellaini from a De Bruyne corner on the hour mark.

Serbia's Aleksandar Kolarov pulled a goal back with a direct free kick in the 88th minute to add a little tension to the end.

Much-fancied Belgium have not qualified for a major tournament in more than a decade, but now lead their group by three points after Croatia's shock 1-0 loss to Scotland in Zagreb.

The most sustained cheer of the night came when the stadium flashed up that result midway through the second half.

"We had chances to kill them off. We are happy to have won, doubly so given that Croatia lost," Belgium coach Marc Wilmots told reporters.

Wilmots said his side had had to battle hard at the end of a long season, taking inspiration from watching a five-set fight between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the French Open tennis, won by the Spaniard after more than four hours.

"We're not there yet. It's still nine points to go. The road is still long, though we can say we are sure of the playoffs," Wilmots said.

Serbia coach Sinisa Mihajlovic put the defeat down to defensive errors, also questioning whether Fellaini had committed a foul before Belgium's second goal.

"It is all experience for this young team," he said, adding that qualification had become "more and more complicated".

Belgium, who beat Serbia 3-0 in Belgrade in October, looked to be coasting at the start, neat interplay and harrying of the Serbs eventually leading to the opener when a fine Vertonghen cross found De Bruyne racing in at the far post.

De Bruyne said it was his first ever headed goal as a professional.

Christian Benteke should have doubled the lead four minutes later when Nacer Chadli put him through on goal, but he pushed the ball too far beyond advancing keeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

The Aston Villa striker proved far more effective at finding team mates than the net, missing a golden chance in the 67th minute.

"What would worry me would be if a striker did not create chances," was Wilmot's view.

Belgian profligacy could have proved costly.

Serbia, missing four regulars through injury and suspension, gained confidence midway through the first half and laid siege to the Belgian penalty area.

Branislav Ivanovic's sharp shot went just wide after the half hour mark and Lazar Markovic fired straight at Thibaud Courtois from a few metres out.

Serbia remained truly in the hunt until Fellaini calmed Belgian nerves with a second goal.

Belgium are certain of least second place in the group which would earn a spot in the European playoffs for the World Cup finals in Brazil.

The nine European group winners qualify directly and the eight best runners-up face home-and-away playoffs for the remaining four spots.

Belgium next travel to a resurgent Scotland in September, when Serbia, who still have a remote chance of qualifying, host Croatia.

(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Ed Osmond)