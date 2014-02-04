BRUSSELS Belgium will conclude their preparations for the World Cup with friendlies against Sweden and Tunisia, the Belgian football association said on Tuesday.

Belgium, appearing in the finals for the first time since 2002, will play Sweden in Stockholm on June 1 and Tunisia in Brussels six days later before departing for Brazil on June 10.

Belgium have already arranged friendlies against Ivory Coast in Brussels and Luxembourg in Genk, preceded by a week-long training camp.

Belgium will meet Algeria, Russia and South Korea in Group

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Josh Reich)