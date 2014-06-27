Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo (L) shakes hands with Belgium's soccer player Romelu Lukaku during a training session at the squad's camp ahead of the World Cup, in Knokke-Heist June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS Belgian Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo challenged U.S. President Barack Obama to a bet over Belgium's impending World Cup knock-out match against the United States, offering the prospect of some "great Belgian beers" should the U.S. team win.

On Thursday, Belgium beat South Korea 1-0 to top Group H, setting up a clash with the United States after Juergen Klinsmann's team pipped Portugal to second place in Group G on goal difference despite losing to Germany.

"Hey @BarackObama, I am betting some great Belgian beers that our @BelRedDevils will make it to the quarter final!" Di Rupo tweeted in the early hours of Friday.

As of Friday morning, the U.S. President had not replied to the challenge.

He may be well advised to abstain from such a bet, as Belgium are the bookies favourites going in to last 16 match on Tuesday.

Obama should also be warned that a large number of Belgian beers have a very high alcohol content. It was not clear precisely what beers Di Rupo was offering in the bet.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and John O'Brien)