Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
SAO PAULO A Brazilian company has created a rival to the official World Cup ball and given it the name Gorduchinha, or Little Chubby, the moniker many Brazilians wanted in the first place.
The predominantly white ball is painted with a stylised Brazilian flag and carries the declaration, "Created by Brazilians."
It is meant to compete with the official World Cup ball manufactured by adidas and given the name Brazuca in an online poll of one million fans last year.
Adidas say Brazuca, a playfully slang word for native Brazilians, summed up the country's irreverence and the name being feminine conformed to the Brazilian stereotype of the ball as a woman, to be caressed and cared for.
However, some Brazilians, including 1994 World Cup winner and outspoken Congressman Romario, complained that Gorduchinha never even made the short list.
They said the name, which was coined in the 1970s by a well-known radio commentator Osmar Santos, was more Brazilian than the FIFA-imposed choices on the original shortlist of three.
Sports goods manufacturer Penalty have capitalised on the controversy by releasing a ball they baptised Gorduchinha.
Penalty is using Santos to promote the ball it said was representative of the country "everyone recognises as the country of football."
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.