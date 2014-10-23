SAO PAULO Brazilian players have been told to avoid using earrings, caps and flip-flops while on international duty as part of a disciplinary crackdown by manager Dunga.

Dunga, who took over as Brazil coach in July, said players were sent a letter outlining restrictions that also cover the use of mobile phones and tablet computers during meals and team talks.

The letter also told them to sing the national anthem before games, avoid any political or religious statements and said they would be held responsible for paying their own phone bills and excess baggage costs.

Dunga, a well-known authoritarian who captained Brazil to triumph in the 1994 World Cup, claimed he was not banning the players but they will know that flouting the rules could mean exclusion from future squads.

"We suggest things so that there's a better atmosphere," Dunga said as he announced a 23-man squad to face Turkey and Austria next month.

"We explained it to players and we realised they wanted limits. It's not a ban. Every organisation has rules."

