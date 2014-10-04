Miranda (L) and Kaka fight for the ball during their Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

SAO PAULO Brazil have recalled Kaka to the international squad for the first time in more than a year as a replacement for the injured Cruzeiro striker Ricardo Goulart, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

The 32-year-old Sao Paulo playmaker will join the squad to face Argentina in Beijing on Oct. 11 and Japan in Singapore three days later.

His last appearance for Brazil was against Russia in March last year. The former AC Milan and Real Madrid star was not selected for either the 2013 Confederations Cup or the 2014 World Cup.

Inter Milan central defender Juan was also called up to replace Paris St Germain's Marquinhos, who dropped out injured.

The changes bring to four the replacements called up by coach Dunga. Earlier this week, he drafted in Kaka's club mate Souza and Gremio goalkeeper Marcelo Grohe. Both are uncapped.

