SAO PAULO Nike have produced yellow shirts for five Brazilian league teams as a special tribute to the country that will host the World Cup in June.

Bahia, Corinthians, Coritiba, Internacional and Santos have all been given a third shirt embossed with the national team's logo "Nascido para jogar Futebol" (Born to play football).

"When fans see the striking yellow of Brasil's national team kit on pitch, they know phenomenal football will follow," said Henry Rabello, vice president marketing, Nike Brasil.

"By designing third kits for our partner clubs, which bear the same vibrant yellow, we are paying tribute to Brasil's unique style of play."

The shirts, which go on sale February 12, are all slightly different, with each one incorporating the club's colours into the design.

Nike has sponsored the national side since the 1990s and it is the company's biggest selling shirt worldwide.

