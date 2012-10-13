Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
SOFIA Denmark are to complain to FIFA over alleged racist chants directed at defender Patrick Mtliga during their 2014 World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria in Sofia on Friday, the Danish FA (DBU) said.
"We will not tolerate racist abuse at our players," DBU spokesman Lars Berendt told Bulgarian state television BNT1 on Saturday.
"We know that the referees and the match delegate are familiar with the chanting and expect FIFA to take action."
A number of home supporters allegedly aimed monkey chants at Mtliga who came on as a second-half substitute at the Vasil Levski national stadium in the 1-1 Group D draw.
The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) were fined 40,000 euros (32,288 pounds) by UEFA for racist abuse by fans in their Euro 2012 qualifier against England in September, 2011.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.