YAOUNDE Cameroon will play Portugal and Argentina in friendlies as part of their build-up for the World Cup in Brazil, the African country's football federation said on Friday.

The Indomitable Lions will take on Portugal on March 5 and Argentina on June 6 at undisclosed venues.

Cameroon have already arranged a friendly against Germany in Moenchengladbach on June 1.

"The 2014 World Cup will be difficult for Cameroon as they have been drawn in Group A with Brazil, Mexico and Croatia, but we still believe (coach) Volker Finke and his boys will do well," said the federation.

(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Mark Gleeson and Amlan Chakraborty)