YAOUNDE, Cameroon have cancelled a World Cup warm-up international against Guatemala next month, the country’s football federation said on Tuesday without giving any reasons.

Cameroon were due to play a send-off game in front of their owns fans in Yaounde against the central American side on June 7 before departing for the tournament in Brazil.

The squad began a training camp in Austria on Tuesday and play warm-up matches against Macedonia and Paraguay in Kufstein on May 26 and 29. They also have a match against Germany in Moenchengladbach on June 1.

Cameroon are in World Cup Group A with Brazil, Mexico and Croatia.

