May 23 (Reuters) – Cameroon have found a replacement for their planned World Cup send off in Yaounde next month with Moldova agreeing to play on June 7, Cameroon Football Federation chairman Joseph Owona said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Cameroon announced the cancellation of the planned final pre-World Cup warm-up and send off in front of their home fans against Guatemala.

The match will be the last for Volker Finke’s squad before they travel to Brazil, where they play in Group A against the hosts, Croatia and Mexico.

Cameroon on Tuesday started their training in Austria and play friendly matches against Macedonia, Paraguay and Germany before a brief return home for the last stage of the preparations.

(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Patrick Johnston)