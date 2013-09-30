Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
MADRID Cameroon midfielder Stephane Mbia will be sidelined for about a month and will miss the first leg of the African nation's World Cup 2014 qualifying playoff away to Tunisia on October 13 after picking up a foot injury with his club Sevilla.
"Stephane Mbia had tests on Monday to determine the extent of the injury he sustained against Rayo Vallecano last Wednesday," Sevilla said in a statement on their website.
The results had shown that he would be out for "approximately one month," added the La Liga club, who have taken Mbia on loan from English Championship (second division) side Queens Park Rangers until the end of the season.
The return leg of the playoff is in Cameroon in mid-November and the winners of the tie will secure a place at next year's finals in Brazil.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.