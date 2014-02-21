Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
Chile will play Northern Ireland in Valparaiso on June 4 as part of their preparations for the World Cup in Brazil later that month, the Irish Football Association said on Friday.
Chile are in Group B with Spain, the Netherlands and Australia, playing their opening match against the Australians on June 13 in Cuiaba.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis) nL6N0LQ21M
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).