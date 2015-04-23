Real Madrid's players celebrate their victory after winning their FIFA Club World Cup final football match against San Lorenzo at the Marrakesh stadium December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Japan have been reappointed as hosts of the FIFA Club World Cup for the next two years, the sport's world governing body announced on Thursday.

FIFA said the annual tournament would be held in Japan in 2015 and 2016 with this year's edition scheduled for December 10-20.

"This is a country with a proven track record when it comes to staging FIFA events, including six editions of the FIFA Club World Cup, which were all successful," FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke said in a statement.

The FIFA Club World Cup features the champions of all six FIFA confederations -- Asia, Africa, CONCACAF, Europe, Oceania and South America.

As hosts, Japan will also have a team in the tournament, which was first held in Brazil in 2000 then annually since 2005.

Japan was the host in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011 and 2012 while the 2009 and 2010 editions were staged in United Arab Emirates and the last two in Morocco, with Real Madrid winning in 2014.

"It will be an important experience for us as we look forward to hosting other major sporting events including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Japan Football Association President Kuniya Daini said.

(This version of the story was refiled to clarify date - 2010, not 2019 - in penultimate paragraph)

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)