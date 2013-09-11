Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
The United States and Costa Rica secured a place in next year's World Cup finals in Brazil when Honduras drew 2-2 with Panama in a CONCACAF qualifier on Tuesday.
The United States beat Mexico 2-0 and Costa Rica drew 1-1 in Jamaica in earlier matches but they had to wait until confirmation of the Honduras result to begin their celebrations.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.