Costa Rica's Randall Brenes (kneeling) celebrates his goal against Jamaica with teammates during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Kingston, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

The United States and Costa Rica secured a place in next year's World Cup finals in Brazil when Honduras drew 2-2 with Panama in a CONCACAF qualifier on Tuesday.

The United States beat Mexico 2-0 and Costa Rica drew 1-1 in Jamaica in earlier matches but they had to wait until confirmation of the Honduras result to begin their celebrations.

