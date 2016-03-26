Football Soccer - Jamaica v Costa Rica - World Cup 2018 Qualifier at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, 25/3/16. Demar Phillips of Jamaica and Cristian Gamboa (16) of Costa Rica in action. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Football Soccer - Jamaica v Costa Rica - World Cup 2018 Qualifier, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, 25/3/16. Lee Williamson (16) of Jamaica and Randall Azofeifa of Costa Rica in action. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Johnny Acosta's 68th-minute equaliser earned Costa Rica a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in Kingston on Friday that keeps them top of Group B in the CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Jevaughn Watson had put Jamaica in front in the 16th minute before Acosta scored from a rebound after a save by Andre Blake.

At the halfway stage, Costa Rica lead the group with seven points, three more than Jamaica and Panama, held 0-0 away to bottom team Haiti, in the fourth round of qualifying for North and Central America and Caribbean teams.

The top two teams from the three groups go through to the final round. The top three sides from that final six-team group qualify automatically for Russia while the fourth-placed side goes into an intercontinental playoff.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)