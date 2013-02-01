Man City ease past Sunderland to keep up title chase
Manchester City maintained their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a comfortable 2-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland on Sunday.
MEXICO CITY Mexico have chosen nine members of their 2012 Olympic Games gold medal winning team to face Jamaica in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the Azteca next week.
Among the nine are over-age striker Oribe Peralta, who scored both goals when Mexico upset Brazil 2-1 at Wembley to win their first soccer gold medal at last year's London Games.
Coach Jose Manuel de la Torre's 23-man squad go into the final six-team group as favourites. They will also meet the United States, Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama.
The teams that finish in the top three places in the group will go through to the finals in Brazil next year, while the fourth-placed side will get another chance to win a berth in a playoff with the Oceania region winners.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Cirilo Saucedo (Tijuana), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)
Defenders: Severo Meza, Darvin Chavez (both Monterrey), Paul Aguilar, Francisco Rodriguez, Diego Reyes (all America), Jorge Torres Nilo, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcido (all Tigres UANL), Hector Moreno (Espanyol)
Midfielders: Javier Aquino (Villarreal), Fernando Arce (Tijuana), Jesus Molina (America), Angel Reyna, Hector Herrera (both Pachuca), Marco Fabian (Guadalajara), Andres Guardado (Valencia), Giovani dos Santos (Mallorca)
Forwards: Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna), Aldo de Nigris (Monterrey), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)
(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Manchester City maintained their pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea with a comfortable 2-0 victory at bottom club Sunderland on Sunday.
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.