MEXICO CITY Mexico have chosen nine members of their 2012 Olympic Games gold medal winning team to face Jamaica in a Concacaf World Cup qualifier at the Azteca next week.

Among the nine are over-age striker Oribe Peralta, who scored both goals when Mexico upset Brazil 2-1 at Wembley to win their first soccer gold medal at last year's London Games.

Coach Jose Manuel de la Torre's 23-man squad go into the final six-team group as favourites. They will also meet the United States, Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama.

The teams that finish in the top three places in the group will go through to the finals in Brazil next year, while the fourth-placed side will get another chance to win a berth in a playoff with the Oceania region winners.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona (Cruz Azul), Cirilo Saucedo (Tijuana), Alfredo Talavera (Toluca)

Defenders: Severo Meza, Darvin Chavez (both Monterrey), Paul Aguilar, Francisco Rodriguez, Diego Reyes (all America), Jorge Torres Nilo, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcido (all Tigres UANL), Hector Moreno (Espanyol)

Midfielders: Javier Aquino (Villarreal), Fernando Arce (Tijuana), Jesus Molina (America), Angel Reyna, Hector Herrera (both Pachuca), Marco Fabian (Guadalajara), Andres Guardado (Valencia), Giovani dos Santos (Mallorca)

Forwards: Oribe Peralta (Santos Laguna), Aldo de Nigris (Monterrey), Javier Hernandez (Manchester United)

