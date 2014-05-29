Costa Rica's Alvaro Saborio celebrates his goal against Mexico during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the national stadium in San Jose October 15, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Roger Benavides

Costa Rica's World Cup hopes suffered a major blow on Thursday when striker Alvaro Saborio was ruled out of next month's finals with a fractured metatarsal.

Saborio suffered the injury in a closed-door training session on Thursday morning and coach Jorge Luis Pinto later told a news conference his first-choice forward would miss the entire tournament.

Costa Rica face England, Italy and Uruguay in Group D in Brazil.

The 32-year-old Saborio, who plays for Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer, has scored 32 goals in 93 games for his country.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)