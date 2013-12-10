Croatia's supporters display a banner reading ''We want victory'' during their 2014 World Cup playoff soccer match against Iceland in Zagreb November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

ZAGREB Croatia will be based in Praia do Forte during next year's World Cup in Brazil, a spokesman for the country's football Federation told local news portal Index.hr on Tuesday.

Praia do Porte is located in the state of Bahia, some 80 kilometres north of the city of Salvador on the Atlantic coast in northern Brazil.

"Tivoli Ecoresort is our training camp in Brazi. Our national coach Niko Kovac is satisfied with this choice. It is a superb camp, one of the best on offer in Brazil," Tomislav Pacak said.

Croatia are in Group A with Brazil, Cameroon and Mexico and will play games in Sao Paulo, Manaus and Recife.

"Our coach had two conditions for choosing our base in Brazil. We wanted a place which is not overly far from the venues where we play. Also we wanted to avoid huge climate differences while travelling," Pacak said.

(Reporting by Igor Ilic, editing by Ed Osmond)