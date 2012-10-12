Czech Republic's Jan Rezek (L) celebrates with team mates Petr Jiracek (C) and Jaroslav Plasil after scoring against Malta during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Plzen October 12, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE Two second-half goals and a late penalty save from Petr Cech allowed Czech Republic to beat bottom of the table Malta 3-1 on Friday to record the first win of their World Cup qualifying campaign.

The home team took the lead with a powerful Theodor Gebre Selassie header in the 34th minute but Malta struck back four minutes later when Roderick Briffa capitalised on a defensive lapse to loft the ball into the net.

The Czechs started the second half with more urgency and were rewarded in the 52nd minute, Tomas Pekhart directing in a Petr Jiracek cross to claim his first international goal.

Jan Rezek made it 3-1 in the 67th minute when he swept a cross from Jaroslav Plasil past keeper Andrew Hogg.

Chelsea keeper Cech then saved a penalty from Mifsud from the last kick of the match.

The Czechs now have four points from two games in Group B while Malta have lost all three matches.

(Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Tony Jimenez)