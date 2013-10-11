COPENHAGEN Alberto Aquilani struck an injury-time equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw for Brazil-bound Italy and prevent Denmark climbing into second place in World Cup qualifying Group B on Friday.

Two almost identical far post headers by Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner, playing in his first international match since being suspended for six months after being arrested for drink driving, looked to have secured victory against an Italy side that faded after Pablo Osvaldo's brilliant 28th-minute goal.

But Aquilani silenced the celebrating home fans when he diverted Osvaldo's weak shot home from close range.

The draw means Denmark stay in third place on 13 points, level with second-placed Bulgaria and a point ahead of the Czech Republic and Armenia, who beat Bulgaria 2-1 earlier on Friday.

