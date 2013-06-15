The draws for the 2014 World Cup African qualifying third round and European playoff stage will take place in September and October respectively, FIFA said on Saturday.

The African draw, involving the 10 group winners from round two, will be made on September 16 in Cairo. The five best-placed sides from the world rankings of September 12 will be seeded for the draw.

The eight best European group runners-up will be entered into a draw that takes place in Zurich on October 21, with the four highest-placed teams from the October 17 edition of the world rankings seeded.

