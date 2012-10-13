ROTTERDAM Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has added midfielder Jordy Clasie and winger Eljero Elia to his squad for the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Romania in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Elia comes in because Arjen Robben has not recovered from a hamstring problem.

The Dutch top Group D on goal difference with nine points after three matches. Romania also have maximum points after three wins.

(Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar, editing by Justin Palmer)