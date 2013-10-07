Netherlands have recalled Norwich City midfielder Leroy Fer and German-based defender Paul Verhaegh after three players dropped out of coach Louis van Gaal's World Cup squad on Monday.

Fer is a replacement for Swansea City's Jonathan de Guzman (groin injury) and Stijn Schaars of PSV Eindhoven (knee), the Dutch FA said on its website (www.knvb.nl).

The 23-year-old Fer won the second of his two caps against Turkey in Amsterdam 13 months ago.

Verhaegh, a 30-year-old right back from FC Augsburg who won a first cap in August, replaces fullback Gregory van der Wiel, who did not pass a medical test after a light knee injury.

Netherlands, who have already booked their place in next year's finals, host Hungary in a qualifier on Friday before playing Turkey in Istanbul four days later.

