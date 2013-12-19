Bayern Munich's coach Louis Van Gaal reacts during their match against Olympique Lyon at their Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match in Munich April 21, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

The Netherlands will hold three separate training camps before they arrive in Brazil for the World Cup, Dutch media reported on Thursday.

Coach Louis van Gaal will have several days of training at Hoenderloo between May 7 and 17 for selected players who have already finished their club commitments.

The Dutch squad will then fly to Portugal on May 20 for a week of preparation on the Algarve. The area has been chosen because the climate is similar to that in several of the host cities in Brazil, the Algemeen Dagblad reported.

The squad will then return home for another week of training before setting off for Brazil on June 5.

They play their opening Group B match against world champions Spain in Salvador on June 13 in a repeat of the 2010 final, which the Dutch lost in extra-time. Their other two group opponents are Australia and Chile.

The Dutch plan four warm-up internationals before going to the World Cup. They meet fellow finalists France away on March 4 and have scheduled other games for May 17, May 31 and June 4.

Ecuador are tentatively pencilled in for a match in Amsterdam on May 17.

