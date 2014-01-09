Netherlands will meet fellow finalists Ecuador in a World Cup warmup match at an as yet unknown venue on May 17, the Dutch FA said on Thursday.

The FA said it also plans two more preparatory internationals on May 31 and June 4 but the opposition have still to be finalised.

Coach Louis van Gaal's Dutch squad set off for the World Cup in Brazil on June 5.

They play their opening Group B match against champions Spain in Salvador on June 13 in a repeat of the 2010 final that the Dutch lost in extra-time. The other two teams in the section are Australia and Chile.

Ecuador are in Group E along with Switzerland, France and Honduras.

The next fixture for the Dutch is a friendly against France in Paris on March 5.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) nL3N0KJ4VL