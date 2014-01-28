Netherlands have added Ghana and Wales to their list of World Cup warmup opponents, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Tuesday.

The Dutch, beaten by Spain in the final in South Africa in 2010, will follow their previously arranged fixture against Ecuador in Amsterdam on May 17 by hosting Ghana in Rotterdam 14 days later.

They will then entertain Wales in Amsterdam on June 4.

Netherlands have been drawn in Group B with Spain, Australia and Chile at the World Cup in Brazil in June.

