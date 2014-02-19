Schalke 04's Klaas-Jan Huntelaar celebrates his goal against Bayer Leverkusen during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Leverkusen February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar signalled his comeback from injury and immediate return to goalscoring form by being included in a provisional 33-man squad on Wednesday for the Netherlands' friendly against France next month.

Huntelaar spent five months sidelined by a knee injury but has scored twice since his Bundesliga return for Schalke 04, prompting a call-up from Dutch coach Louis van Gaal for the match in Paris on March 5.

Van Gaal will cut his squad for the match next week but his selection of six uncapped players on the provisional list serves notice about possible World Cup selection.

The friendly is one of four warm-ups the Dutch have planned before their opening game at the World Cup against holders Spain in a repeat of the 2010 final on June 13 in Salvador. The Netherlands also play against Australia and Chile in Brazil.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (Ajax Amsterdam), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Maarten Stekelenburg (Fulham), Kenneth Vermeer (Ajax Amsterdam), Michel Vorm (Swansea City), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax Amsterdam), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan de Vrij, Bruno Martins Indi, Daryl Janmaat (all Feyenoord), Karim Rekik (PSV Eindhoven), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris St-Germain), Joel Veltman (Ajax Amsterdam), Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Siem de Jong (Ajax Amsterdam), Leroy Fer (Norwich City), Davy Klaassen (Ajax Amsterdam), Davy Propper (Vitesse Arnhem), Stijn Schaars (PSV Eindhoven), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Kevin Strootman (AS Roma)

Forwards: Jean-Paul Boetius (Feyenoord), Memphis Depay (PSV Eindhoven), Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04), Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Luciano Narsingh (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Twente Enschede), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Robin van Persie (Manchester United)

