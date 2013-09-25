AC Milan's Stephan El Shaarawy is embraced by his team mate Nigel De Jong after scoring against Genoa during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan in this October 27, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Nigel de Jong and Gregory van der Wiel were among five players recalled to the Dutch squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Turkey, the Dutch football association KNVB said on Wednesday.

A pre-selection of 25 players was named by coach Louis van Gaal for the matches against Hungary in Amsterdam on October 11 and away in Istanbul four days later.

De Jong missed much of last season with an Achilles injury but has fought his way back to fitness at AC Milan while Van der Wiel has bedded down a regular place at Paris St Germain after a difficult initial season in Ligue 1.

Daley Blind, Jordy Clasie and Tim Krul are also back from injury.

It means there is again no place for 33-year-old Joris Mathijsen, who Van Gaal dropped for this month's qualifiers in Estonia and Andorra, where the Dutch picked up four points to ensure they became the first European country to qualify for the 2014 finals in Brazil.

Goalkeepers: Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Michel Vorm (Swansea City), Jeroen Zoet (PSV Eindhoven)

Defenders: Daley Blind (Ajax), Jeffrey Bruma (PSV Eindhoven), Stefan de Vrij, Bruno Martins Indi, Daryl Janmaat (all Feyenoord), Gregory van der Wiel (Paris Saint Germain), Paul Verhaegh (FC Augsburg), Ron Vlaar (Aston Villa), Jetro Willems (PSV Eindhoven)

Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (Feyenoord), Jonathan de Guzman (Swansea City), Nigel de Jong (AC Milan), Stijn Schaars (PSV Eindhoven), Wesley Sneijder (Galatasaray), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Rafael van der Vaart (Hamburg SV)

Forwards: Dirk Kuyt (Fenerbahce), Jeremain Lens (Dynamo Kiev), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Ruben Schaken (Feyenoord), Robin van Persie (Manchester United), Ricky van Wolfswinkel (Norwich City).

