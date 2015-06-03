Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Ecuador:

Women's World Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: 0

Best performance: N/A

Drawn in Group C with Japan, Switzerland and Cameroon

- -

Coach: Vanessa Arauz

The 26-year-old brings a balance of youth and experience to the team. Arauz was the first female graduate of Ecuador's football institute and has been in charge of all women's national sides since 2013.

- -

Key player: Monica Quinteros. Age: 26. Forward

Scored in the first minute of added time against Trinidad and Tobago to clinch her team's ticket to Canada.

- -

FIFA World Ranking: 48

- -

How qualified: Beat Trinidad and Tobago in playoffs

- -

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Shirley Berruz, Andrea Vera, Irene Tobar

Defenders: Katherine Ortiz, Nancy Aguilar, Merly Zambrano, Angie Ponce, Ingrid Rodriguez, Ligia Moreira

Midfielders: Mayra Olvera, Erika Vasquez, Madelin Riera, Ana Palacios, Alexandra Salvador, Adriana Barre, Kerlly Real, Mabel Velarde

Forwards: Giannina Lattanzio, Ambar Torres, Monica Quinteros, Carina Caicedo, Denise Pesantes, Mariela Jacome

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Rex Gowar)