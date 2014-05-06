Woods 'trying everything' to be fit for Masters
Tiger Woods has not given up hope of competing in next month's U.S. Masters and is trying everything he can to overcome back problems, the former world number one said on Monday.
QUITO Several surprise choices were given a World Cup chance by Ecuador when they were named on Tuesday in a squad to meet the Netherlands in a tournament warm-up.
Coach Reinaldo Rueda picked 24 players including injured first choice goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez for the friendly in Amsterdam on May 17.
Striker Armando Wila has earned a first call-up as top scorer with 11 goals in the Ecuadorean first division playing for Universidad Catolica.
Forward Jaime Ayovi has been recalled and 19-year-olds Cristian Ramirez of Fortuna Duesseldorf, capped twice, and the uncapped Carlos Gruezo of VfB Stuttgart have also been included.
“Each call-up excites players who are in competitive football and have shown they deserved it,” said Colombian Rueda, whose team face France, Switzerland and Honduras in Group E at the finals in Brazil starting on June 12.
Dominguez, first choice in goal during the qualifying series, is recovering from a broken wrist he suffered playing for his club LDU Quito last month.
Ecuador have also lined up warm-ups against Mexico on May 31 and England on June 4.
The Dutch are in Group B with title holders Spain, Chile and Australia.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Maximo Banguera (Barcelona SC), Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Adrian Bone (El Nacional)
Defenders: Oscar Bagui (Emelec), Gabriel Achilier (Emelec) Frickson Erazo (Flamengo), Walter Ayovi (Pachuca), Jorge Guagua (Emelec), Juan Carlos Paredes (Barcelona SC), Cristian Ramirez (Fortuna Duesseldorf)
Midfielders: Segundo Castillo (Al-Hilal), Carlos Gruezo (VfB Stuttgart), Renato Ibarra (Vitesse Arnhem), Fidel Martinez (Tijuana), Cristian Noboa (Dynamo Moscow), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec), Luis Saritama (Barcelona SC), Antonio Valencia (Manchester United)
Forwards: Felipe Caicedo (Al-Jazira), Jefferson Montero (Morelia), Joao Rojas (Cruz Azul), Armando Wila (Universidad Catolica), Enner Valencia (Pachuca), Jaime Ayovi (Tijuana)
(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
