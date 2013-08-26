QUITO Ecuador, afflicted by a sudden shortage of top strikers, have recalled China-based Joffre Guerron for World Cup qualifiers away to Colombia and Bolivia next month.

Guerron, who plays for Beijing Guoan, comes into coach Reinaldo Rueda's squad following the sudden death last month in Qatar of Christian Benitez and the suspension of Felipe Caicedo.

Caicedo, suspended for the Colombia match in Barranquilla on September 6 after accumulating two bookings, is included as he will be available against Bolivia in La Paz four days later.

Rueda has also called up 18-year-old defender Gabriel Corozo for the first time.

Ecuador, looking to reach their third finals in Brazil next year, are third in the South American group with 21 points, five behind Argentina and two short of Colombia with four games to go.

The top four will qualify for the finals and the team finishing fifth will meet an Asian qualifier in a two-legged playoff for another berth.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by John Mehaffey)