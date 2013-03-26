Bournemouth defender Mings banned for five matches
LONDON Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings will serve a five-match ban for violent conduct against Manchester United last weekend, the FA said on Wednesday.
ALEXANDRIA Egypt beat Zimbabwe 2-1 with a late Mohamed Aboutrika penalty to open a five-point gap at the top of Group G in African World Cup qualifying on Tuesday to preserve their 100 percent record.
The result left Zimbabwe bottom with one point from three games halfway through the group phase and effectively out of the race for a place at next year's finals in Brazil.
Egypt, who played in front of a restricted 10,000 crowd at the Borg El Arab Stadium, took a 65th minute lead through Hosni Abd Rabo's curling free kick but Knowledge Musona equalised with a half-volley from the edge of the box in the 75th.
However, a foul three minutes from time by Mohamed Salah allowed Aboutrika to tuck home the winner and keep the seven-time African champions on target for their first World Cup appearance since the 1990 finals in Italy.
The 10 group winners from the second round of African qualifying will go through to the final playoff stage.
ASUNCION Former Paraguay defender Julio Cesar Caceres has been suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, his country’s anti-doping organisation said on Wednesday.
Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.