Chelsea's Ashley Cole (L) challenges Basel's Mohamed Salah during their Champions League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON England left back Ashley Cole will miss Friday's World Cup qualifier against Montenegro with a rib injury and will be replaced in the squad by Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs, the FA said on Monday.

Chelsea defender Cole, who was substituted in his side's 3-1 win at Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday, had a scan on the problem which his club manager Jose Mourinho said had been troubling him for some time.

The 32-year-old, who has won 105 international caps, will remain with his club for treatment, the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

England need to beat Montenegro at Wembley and Poland four days later to guarantee World Cup qualification.

Cole started England's last two World Cup Group H qualifiers, a 0-0 draw with Ukraine on September 10 and a 4-0 win over Moldova four days earlier.

(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Sonia Oxley)